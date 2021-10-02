MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 78,025 iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 15.61% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

GRN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 40,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,789. iPath Series B Carbon ETN has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.

