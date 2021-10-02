Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $6.30 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,323 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CM opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

