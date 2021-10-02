Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSM opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.53 and a 200-day moving average of $169.78. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

