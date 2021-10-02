Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 39.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,242 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.