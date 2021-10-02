Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $44.14 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00029616 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.00375903 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001246 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

