Mist Market Capitalization Achieves $4.45 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. Mist has a market cap of $4.45 million and $796,856.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0790 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00227493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

