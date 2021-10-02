Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,174 shares of company stock worth $2,495,309 over the last three months. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 60,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

