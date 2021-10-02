Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements Sells 1,574 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MIRM stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

