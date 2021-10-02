Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.69.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.06. 326,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $1,023,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,549 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

