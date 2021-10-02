Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Critical Survey

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microvast and QuantumScape’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -62.85

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17% QuantumScape N/A -17.38% -11.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Microvast and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.38%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 91.08%. Given QuantumScape’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Microvast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuantumScape beats Microvast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

