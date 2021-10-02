MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $18,719,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $14,837,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $7,244,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSTR. lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

MSTR opened at $612.46 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $660.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 in the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

