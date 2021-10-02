Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MICR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. Micron Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

