MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 143.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,375 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

