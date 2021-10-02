Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

NYSE:MCB opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $721.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.35. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 60.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.