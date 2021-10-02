Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $60.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.77.

Methanex stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. Methanex has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

