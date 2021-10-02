Merculet (MVP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Merculet has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $2.78 million and $109,555.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00106224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00146338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,791.98 or 1.00245677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.76 or 0.06860554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002494 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,336,193,316 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.