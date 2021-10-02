Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.47.

MRK opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $74,767,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

