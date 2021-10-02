Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.59 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mercer International from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.02.

MERC stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.68 million, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

