MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MELI. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,930.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI traded down $11.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,667.60. The company had a trading volume of 254,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,030. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33,352.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,795.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,588.83.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.