Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 194.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 222,601 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 56,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,524,000 after buying an additional 689,150 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.49.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $10.71 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

