Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Position Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Medallia worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Medallia by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medallia by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $146,862.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $596,214.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,268.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,304 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.