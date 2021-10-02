Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $4.10. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 2,020 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

