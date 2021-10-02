MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTTCF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,307. MeaTech 3D has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter.

