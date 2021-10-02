Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, an increase of 144.5% from the August 31st total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 146,865 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 241,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of MEC opened at $18.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $376.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.46 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

