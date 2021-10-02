Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) PT Raised to C$9.50 at CIBC

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of MMX opened at C$5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$824.02 million and a PE ratio of 16.67. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.48 and a one year high of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.51.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.58 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.