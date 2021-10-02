Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

MMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.20.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

