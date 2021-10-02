Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

MMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.44. 56,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $647.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

