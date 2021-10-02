Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $428.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

