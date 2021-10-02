Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from robust e-commerce growth, highly efficient supply chain and strong demand for its products. This along with initiatives towards capturing the full value of its IP and transform itself into a high-performing toy company bode well. Going forward, the company is focused on strong cost and productivity initiatives to support growth, operate more efficiently and rebuild margins. Also its focus on Optimizing for Growth program is encouraging. However, the coronavirus related woes persists. This along with a rise in material and logistic expenses remains a concern. Earnings estimate for 2021 has remained constant over the past 30 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.”

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Mattel has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mattel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.