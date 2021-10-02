Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest Sells 3,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronald J. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matson alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $169,900.00.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. 304,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,644. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after buying an additional 452,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,045 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,918,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Matson by 768.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 160,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.