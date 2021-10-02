Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $801.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce sales of $801.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $805.90 million and the lowest is $795.70 million. Match Group reported sales of $639.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Match Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,980,000 after acquiring an additional 327,316 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Match Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $158.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day moving average of $148.98.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

