Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in September

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARZF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Marston’s has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Get Marston's alerts:

About Marston’s

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.