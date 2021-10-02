Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Marriott International by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,632,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $155.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.53. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,724 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

