Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

MAIN opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 671.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 54,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

