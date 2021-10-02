Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Shares of MGA opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6,944.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 125.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,346,000 after acquiring an additional 305,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

