Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 156,760 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,790,034 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 156,760 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 10.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,090,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after purchasing an additional 461,610 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

