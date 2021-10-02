Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,142 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,251 shares of company stock worth $18,409,598 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

