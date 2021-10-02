Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELAN opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

