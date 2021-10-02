Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $855,000 in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 354,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,983,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 827,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Qudian by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QD opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.60 and a quick ratio of 24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Qudian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $63.82 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 80.99% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

