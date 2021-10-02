Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1 Million Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 525.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 1,129,975 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,728,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

