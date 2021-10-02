Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,573 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.