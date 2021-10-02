Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 10,599 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.15%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

