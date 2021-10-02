Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,038 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 14.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $1,699,000.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.01, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

