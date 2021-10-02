Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) vs. Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Unity Bancorp pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 35.41% 13.15% 1.17% Unity Bancorp 31.38% 16.81% 1.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Macatawa Bank and Unity Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Unity Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 3.05 $30.17 million N/A N/A Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.64 $23.64 million $2.19 10.69

Macatawa Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Bancorp.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Macatawa Bank on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

