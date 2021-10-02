Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.
NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $401.37. The stock had a trading volume of 787,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,286. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.77 and its 200 day moving average is $360.41. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $437.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
