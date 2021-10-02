Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $401.37. The stock had a trading volume of 787,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,286. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.77 and its 200 day moving average is $360.41. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $437.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

