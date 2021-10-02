Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

LULU opened at $401.37 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $437.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.41.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $38,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

