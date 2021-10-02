LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LTC Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of LTC Properties worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

