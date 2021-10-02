LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of LXU stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $355.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.

LSB Industries shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th. The 4.33333320 split was announced on Tuesday, October 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter worth $72,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter worth $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

