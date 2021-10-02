Loop Capital Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price to $18.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $7,343,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $1,364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

