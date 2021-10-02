Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $4,644,203.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 847,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,700,402.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

